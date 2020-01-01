Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RNGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 3.38. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

