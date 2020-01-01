Short Interest in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Decreases By 5.7%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 14,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 145.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SM Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 24,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 374.67 and a beta of 3.01.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

