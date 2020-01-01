Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

NYSE SAIL opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $301,350.00. Insiders sold a total of 181,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,822 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,437,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 508,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

