Short Interest in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Grows By 5.1%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stage Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stage Stores by 37.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stage Stores by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SSI opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Stage Stores has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $414.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Stage Stores will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

