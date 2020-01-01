Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Update

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 5,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

STWD stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

