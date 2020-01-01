Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 851,200 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 806,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1,634.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

