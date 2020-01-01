Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Short Interest Up 5.0% in December

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 13,380,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRN. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $8,184,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 236,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $5,039,104.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,387,600 shares of company stock worth $28,373,404 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

