Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Decreases By 5.9%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 399,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

UHT stock opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.74. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $123.84.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.