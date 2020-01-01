Short Interest in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Rises By 5.1%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WNS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 60.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in WNS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in WNS by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

