Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Trading Up 3.4%

Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), approximately 1,918,231 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.18 ($0.03).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

