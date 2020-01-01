W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 10,640,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 17.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $778.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

