Q2Earth (OTCMKTS:QPWR) Trading 100% Higher

Q2Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:QPWR)’s share price traded up 100% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 5,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 58,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Q2Earth Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QPWR)

Q2Earth, Inc, together with its subsidiary, focuses on the manufacture and sale of compost and engineered soils in the United States. Its products are used in the agriculture, horticulture, construction, landscape, site restoration, sod and turf, land reclamation, and infrastructure sectors. The company was formerly known as Q2Power Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Q2Earth, Inc in June 2017.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Q2Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.