Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Trading Down 5.8%

Track Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRCK)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, 122 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; and develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company's products and services include a portfolio of hardware and software applications, including ReliAlert XC3, a GPS device that enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders through a patented on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; and TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices.

