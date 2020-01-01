J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.07, approximately 35,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 17,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

About J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.