Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading Up 1.4%

Reabold Resources PLC (LON:RBD) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), 9,986,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 13,850,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

In other news, insider Stephen Williams purchased 2,222,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £22,221.11 ($29,230.61).

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It has interests in the Oulton project; the Wick project located in the Inner Moray Firth; and the Colter project in Dorset, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

