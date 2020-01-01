Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.68 and last traded at C$6.62, 9,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $365.33 million and a P/E ratio of -10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.84.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

