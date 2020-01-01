Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.68 and last traded at C$6.62, 9,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $365.33 million and a P/E ratio of -10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.84.

About Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Stage Stores Inc Grows By 5.1%
Short Interest in Stage Stores Inc Grows By 5.1%
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Short Interest Update
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Short Interest Update
Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Trinity Industries Inc Short Interest Up 5.0% in December
Trinity Industries Inc Short Interest Up 5.0% in December
Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust Decreases By 5.9%
Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust Decreases By 5.9%
Short Interest in WNS Limited Rises By 5.1%
Short Interest in WNS Limited Rises By 5.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report