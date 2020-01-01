Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)’s share price fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

About Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

