Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.34, approximately 80,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 22,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

About Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF)

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.