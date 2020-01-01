The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, approximately 237 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRL. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 56.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 130,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 54,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

