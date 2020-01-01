Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Trading Down 0.1%

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$38.00 and last traded at C$38.00, approximately 330 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.22. The stock has a market cap of $300.66 million and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd will post 2.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 5,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.82, for a total value of C$194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,514,523.48. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.80, for a total transaction of C$221,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$789,269.60. Insiders have sold 19,634 shares of company stock worth $761,168 over the last ninety days.

Calian Group Company Profile (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

