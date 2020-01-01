Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.50, approximately 2,087 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 28,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 48.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

