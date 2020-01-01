Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.50, approximately 2,087 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 28,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.
Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:LGI)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
