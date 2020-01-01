ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) Shares Up 0.2%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35, 912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 52,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.68%. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

