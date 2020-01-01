ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) Shares Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35, 912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 52,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.68%. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Stage Stores Inc Grows By 5.1%
Short Interest in Stage Stores Inc Grows By 5.1%
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Short Interest Update
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Short Interest Update
Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Trinity Industries Inc Short Interest Up 5.0% in December
Trinity Industries Inc Short Interest Up 5.0% in December
Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust Decreases By 5.9%
Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust Decreases By 5.9%
Short Interest in WNS Limited Rises By 5.1%
Short Interest in WNS Limited Rises By 5.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report