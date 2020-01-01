ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Shares Up 16.5%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)’s stock price shot up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88, 150 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,887% from the average session volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ADVA Optical Networking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.57.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

