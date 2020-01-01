Herald Investment Management Ltd Invests $486,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

