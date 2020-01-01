Herald Investment Management Ltd Invests $486,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Herald Investment Management Ltd Invests $486,000 in Trip.com Group Limited
Herald Investment Management Ltd Invests $486,000 in Trip.com Group Limited
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC
OceanaGold Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
OceanaGold Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Critical Review: Guaranty Bancshares vs. Bancorp
Critical Review: Guaranty Bancshares vs. Bancorp
Golden Star Resources Ltd. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Golden Star Resources Ltd. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Vishay Intertechnology Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Vishay Intertechnology Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report