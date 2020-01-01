Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.29. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.97.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. BidaskClub lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.