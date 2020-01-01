OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCANF. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised OceanaGold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC downgraded OceanaGold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded OceanaGold to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

