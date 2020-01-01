Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Clarus Securities downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,742,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320,622 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,121 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

