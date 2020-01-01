F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,191,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,379,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,331,000 after acquiring an additional 250,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,395,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 438,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,089,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 209,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,067,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

