First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$80,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,864,000.

Connie Lillico also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 5th, Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$73,750.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$145,000.00.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.67 and a 52-week high of C$16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.05.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.1600996 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.42.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

