Peter Wallace Purchases 821,260 Shares of Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) insider Peter Wallace bought 821,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,338.60 ($64,069.93).
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.03.
About Ambertech
Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Ambertech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambertech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.