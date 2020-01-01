Insider Buying: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director William Michael Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,637.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$302,917.56.

Shares of HOT.UN stock opened at C$7.04 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 1-year low of C$6.18 and a 1-year high of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The stock has a market cap of $549.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.74.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$7.31 to C$6.65 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

