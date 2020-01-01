Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Sells C$45,520.20 in Stock

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 5,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$45,520.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,546,049 shares in the company, valued at C$79,006,919.94.

  • On Monday, December 30th, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 60,000 shares of Village Farms International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$467,280.00.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 24,600 shares of Village Farms International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$185,730.00.

Shares of VFF stock opened at C$8.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.41. Village Farms International Inc has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$50.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

