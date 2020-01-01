Brett Lambert Buys 25,000 Shares of Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) insider Brett Lambert purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

Shares of ASX MCR opened at A$0.65 ($0.46) on Wednesday. Mincor Resources NL has a fifty-two week low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.74 ($0.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $185.67 million and a P/E ratio of -10.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.55.

Mincor Resources Company Profile

Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Durkin North, Miitel/Burnett, and Cassini nickel projects, as well as the Widgiemooltha gold project located in Kambalda, Western Australia.

