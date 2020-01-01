Brett Lambert Buys 25,000 Shares of Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) insider Brett Lambert purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).
Shares of ASX MCR opened at A$0.65 ($0.46) on Wednesday. Mincor Resources NL has a fifty-two week low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.74 ($0.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $185.67 million and a P/E ratio of -10.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.55.
Mincor Resources Company Profile
