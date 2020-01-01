Gary Paul Henson Purchases 1,800 Shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Stock

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) insider Gary Paul Henson purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,376.00.

TEAF stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

About TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF)

