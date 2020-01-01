Petrolympic Ltd (CVE:PCQ) Senior Officer Sells C$26,666.68 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Petrolympic Ltd (CVE:PCQ) Senior Officer Adam Kelley Szweras sold 666,667 shares of Petrolympic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$26,666.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,733.72.

PCQ opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. Petrolympic Ltd has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Petrolympic Company Profile

Petrolympic Ltd., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest covering an area of 56,152 hectares in the St. Lawrence Lowlands shallow sandstones and carbonates platform on the south shore of the St.

