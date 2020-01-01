Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Celsius to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELH stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $331.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.04. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

