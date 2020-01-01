Stephen E. Budorick Purchases 1,028 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,028 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92.

OFC stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $88,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 64.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after buying an additional 748,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 85.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 746,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 343,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,949,000 after acquiring an additional 262,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 239,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

