Insider Buying: Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) insider Christopher Geoffrey Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,736,000.
OOO opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. Otis Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 million and a PE ratio of -13.89.
Otis Gold Company Profile
