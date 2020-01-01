Insider Buying: Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) insider Christopher Geoffrey Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,736,000.

OOO opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. Otis Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 million and a PE ratio of -13.89.

Get Otis Gold alerts:

Otis Gold Company Profile

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.