BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 284,818 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

