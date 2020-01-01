Mikael Schauman Sells 44,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,800.

LUN opened at C$7.76 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.75.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.