Brooke N. Wade Purchases 122,200 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Brooke N. Wade bought 122,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,306.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.