Brooke N. Wade Purchases 122,200 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Brooke N. Wade bought 122,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,306.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
