Donald McGurk Sells 29,848 Shares of Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) insider Donald McGurk sold 29,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.02 ($4.98), for a total value of A$209,592.66 ($148,647.27).

Donald McGurk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 28th, Donald McGurk sold 40,061 shares of Codan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.66 ($4.72), for a total transaction of A$266,806.26 ($189,224.30).

Shares of Codan stock opened at A$7.45 ($5.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. Codan Limited has a 1-year low of A$2.80 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of A$7.56 ($5.36).

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for high frequency radios and land mobile radios (LMR).

