Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 94,057 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 26,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

