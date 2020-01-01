Guang Yang Acquires 50,001 Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Stock

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guang Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Guang Yang purchased 1 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $10.10.

Shares of BSIG opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $870.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 228.89%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Brightsphere Investment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightsphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,042,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

