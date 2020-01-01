Millennium Management LLC Has $188,000 Position in DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of DLH worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DLH by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in DLH by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DLH in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DLH by 94.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 62,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

DLHC opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.95. DLH Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. DLH had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other DLH news, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $207,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 132,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

