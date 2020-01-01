Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Outdoor Brands worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 80.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

AOBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $510.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

