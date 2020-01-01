Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,632 Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,896.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.55. Newpark Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at $288,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 15,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,267.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

