Millennium Management LLC Has $199,000 Stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 344,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 829,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 58,580 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLT. Cfra raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.12 million, a P/E ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 1.75. P H Glatfelter Co has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.62%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

