Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,332 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

