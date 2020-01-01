Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,487 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $152.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $153.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2637 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

